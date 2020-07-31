AAP AFL

St Kilda seek Hannebery AFL return in 2020

By AAP Newswire

Dan Hannebery - AAP

St Kilda remain hopeful Dan Hannebery will return to bolster their AFL finals push late in the season after the veteran underwent successful hamstring surgery.

Hannebery, who has only played 10 games in his two years with the Saints, hurt his right hamstring in round five and has not played since.

The former Sydney midfielder suffered further damage to the same muscle while rehabilitation training at the Saints' Noosa hub last week.

He returned to Melbourne and had the operation on Thursday.

"In Dan Hannebery spirit, he sent a message straight to the players (afterwards) just telling them what to do," St Kilda coach Brett Ratten told RSN radio on Friday.

"It was very funny, but he's in great spirits.

"His operation went successfully and hopefully he'll be right for the last part of the year."

Hannebery, a Sydney premiership player and the second-most experienced player on St Kilda's list, is expected to rejoin his teammates in Queensland in the coming weeks.

"We're going to try and get Dan back up if we can, which I think is going to happen," Ratten said.

The Saints will be looking to build on last week's stunning upset of Port Adelaide when they take on 14th-placed Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday night.

