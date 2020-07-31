AAP AFL

Adelaide recall AFL veteran Bryce Gibbs

By AAP Newswire

Gibbs - AAP

1 of 1

Bryce Gibbs' AFL exile is over, with Adelaide summoning the veteran for Saturday's game against North Melbourne.

Gibbs was dropped after round one but will replace injured midfielder Brad Crouch (hamstring) for the fixture on the Gold Coast.

Acting Crows captain Tom Doedee will also be sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Winless Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says Brodie Smith will lead the side against the Kangaroos.

Gibbs will add to his 226 AFL games after a tormented time - the high-profile recruit from Carlton fell out of favour when managing only a dozen games last year under ex-coach Don Pyke.

But first-year head coach Nicks says the 31-year-old's attitude to his recent period of non-selection has been faultless.

"Gibba will play, I think it's one we have all been waiting for," Nicks told reporters on Friday.

"Last week we spoke about how he performed on-field (in practice games).

"We have been really pleased with what he has been doing off-field - leadership, working with our younger group, his attitude, he has been up and about."

While Crouch will miss up to three weeks, Nicks was confident Doedee - acting skipper in the absence of regular leader Rory Sloane (broken hand) - would return for Adelaide's next game.

Nicks declined to detail Doedee's replacement ahead of teams being named later Friday but fellow backman Jake Kelly is in the frame after being dropped last week.

The Crows face North on a club-record losing streak of 11 games, across two seasons.

And while the Kangaroos are also struggling, in 17th spot and on a six-game losing stretch, Nicks was loathe to deem the encounter his side's best chance yet of a breakthrough win.

"There's not a week where we feel like we can't win a game," he said.

"But some are bigger challenges than other."

Latest articles

News

40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area. The reduced speed limits will include...

James Bennett
News

The teenage imagination: a wild and thrilling ride

Facts and statistics on war, poverty, inequality and injustice can be ignored until they are distilled into human experience in novels such as Oliver Twist, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Grapes of Wrath, 1984, or To Kill a Mockingbird

John Lewis
News

Lila’s bushwalking adventure a prize-winner

On July 25, the winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire