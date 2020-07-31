AAP AFL

Lions confident big debutant can deliver

By AAP Newswire

Archie Smith - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan expects debutant Connor Ballenden to slot straight in to the Lions' AFL lineup against Essendon.

The Lions' depth will be tested against the Bombers with Archie Smith (ankle), Dan McStay (suspension), Ryan Lester and Daniel Rich (both hamstring) all out of Friday's match at Metricon Stadium.

With Smith joining first-choice ruckman Stef Martin on the sidelines, Ballenden gets his chance in the AFL and Fagan is confident the 200cm, 101kg Lions academy graduate is ready.

"Connor Ballenden, particularly in the last six months has been doing a lot of ruck practice as well as forward craft so he can just come in and fulfill the role that Archie was doing last week as far as we're concerned," Fagan said.

"A few weeks ago he kicked four goals against West Coast in a reserves practice game.

"He's been rucking and competing really well. Bringing the ball to ground and making second, third efforts if he hasn't been able to win it himself so all those things you would like a big forward to do, he's been able to accomplish over the last few weeks."

Ballenden is one of five changes from the Lions team that narrowly beat Melbourne last weekend.

With Tom Berry omitted, one-gamer Sam Skinner comes into the team along with Ballenden, Alex Witherden, Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Noah Answerth.

The Bombers have also rung the changes with big man Sam Draper to make his own AFL debut while Dylan Shiel returns from suspension.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, ex-Lion Tom Cutler and James Stewart are also included with Conor McKenna and Shaun McKernan both managed and Mitch Hibberd (omitted), Jayden Laverde (ankle) and Kyle Langford (suspension) also out.

Friday's match starts at 8.10pm.

Latest articles

World

Trump’s party rejects election delay

US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of postponing the November election has drawn condemnation from senior Republicans.

AAP Newswire
World

NASA’s Mars rover launches successfully

NASA has successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars, complete with a mini-helicopter and testing equipment to search for signs of past Martian life.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump floats US election delay

US President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of delaying the November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire