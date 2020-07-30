AAP AFL

McStay AFL ban was ‘unlucky’: Lions coach

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Daniel McStay - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan isn't too sure what he can do to prevent his players committing bumps similar to that which led to an AFL ban for Daniel McStay.

The Lions' big man will miss two matches after being sanctioned for a bump on Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last weekend's narrow win over the Demons.

McStay chose to bump and not tackle Jetta as the Demons ace had his head over the ball, with the Lions forward's hip collecting the Melbourne player.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian deemed the hit to be careless, with high contact and high impact.

While Fagan doesn't dispute his player deserved a ban, he also felt that McStay wasn't solely to blame for the incident.

"I think the other player contributed but that doesn't mean to say that he shouldn't have been suspended," Fagan said.

"We've just got to make it really clear to our players that they've got to do all that they can to avoid those sorts of collisions.

"Both the player who does the bump, but also hopefully the players who have the footy, that they don't sort of use their head in the manner that Neville did, which is just a technique thing, but it definitely contributed to the situation."

Latest articles

AFL

McStay AFL ban was ‘unlucky’: Lions coach

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan understands why Daniel McStay received a two-game AFL ban for a high bump but also feels the forward was unlucky.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers defeat a motivation for AFL Lions

A heavy loss to Essendon was one of the few moments to forget in 2019 for Brisbane and Lions coach Chris Fagan is eager to set the record straight.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL hub life a hard slog for Hawthorn

Hawthorn’s AFL form slump has coincided with them leaving Victoria and coach Alastair Clarkson admits it’s been hard to turn things around.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire