AAP AFL

Lack of chemistry concerns Bulldogs coach

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs players - AAP

1 of 1

They'd won five of their past six but Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says Wednesday's AFL mauling by Richmond shows his team is a long way off the pace.

The Bulldogs were blown away by a rampant and impressive Tigers at Metricon Stadium as the reigning premiers kicked 10 goals in the first half before easing to a 41-point win.

It's the Bulldogs' fourth defeat of the season, all of which have been by big margins.

Beveridge says upcoming matches against table-topping Port Adelaide, second-placed Brisbane and a desperate Adelaide over the next fortnight loom as season-defining.

"If you don't get some runs on the board with some wins in this middle part, as we move into the back end then you'll be back in the mire pretty quickly," Beveridge said.

"I don't think we're any different than anyone else.

"Yes. When you look at the teams that we're playing, they're pretty well performed.

"Port Adelaide, Brisbane and Adelaide are going to win one at some point. They were a lot better last week against the Bombers.

"We haven't necessarily been braining them, we've just been finding a way to win ... there is no significant chemistry in our side at the moment, which, obviously we're searching for."

That search for a winning formula will include rotating his squad through a hectic period.

There will be at least one forced change after Matt Suckling injured a hamstring in the opening quarter against the Tigers.

Beveridge made three changes from his team which beat Gold Coast last time out, including the late inclusion of Jackson Trengove for first-year player Cody Weightman (managed).

He said more changes were likely for Monday's match against the Power in Adelaide.

"The fatigue of the year will set in pretty quickly so we need to spread that load and we didn't spread it well enough tonight (Wednesday) so we'll be looking to pick a 22 that play Port Adelaide that are really ready to spread the load and share the responsibilities."

Latest articles

News

Land of Plenty postponed to Labour Day

Popular music festival Land of Plenty has been postponed until the Labour Day long weekend next year. It was initially scheduled to return for a second year in October, but organisers say COVID-19 concerns have forced the change. Red Hill...

James Bennett
News

Elly’s huge drama on a human scale

A trip to an exhibition on the sinking of the Titanic was enough to spark Elly Miechel’s fertile imagination and produce a prize-winning story on the famous 108-year-old sea tragedy. The 18-year-old Goulburn Valley Grammar School student from...

John Lewis
News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

West Coast have been successful in overturning star Elliot Yeo’s striking charge with the tribunal finding him not guilty on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire