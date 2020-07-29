AAP AFL

Tigers maul Dogs in ominous AFL display

By AAP Newswire

Dustin Martin - AAP

Richmond have sounded a Wednesday night warning to their AFL rivals, demolishing the Western Bulldogs by 41 points at Metricon Stadium.

The Tigers, playing without premiership players Daniel Rioli and Jack Graham or the injured Nick Vlastuin, blew the Bulldogs away in a dominant opening half before going on to seal a 13.12 (90) to 7.7 (49) win.

The Tigers' fifth win of 2020 lifts them up to third as the league enters a period of 33 games in just 20 days.

As well as the four points, Tigers coach Damien Hardwick will be delighted with a dominant display by superstar midfielder Dustin Martin.

The dual Norm Smith Medallist was at his gamebreaking best, kicking three goals and picking up 26 disposals in an ominous performance.

Tall forward Tom Lynch also shook off some of his recent slumber, kicking two goals for the Tigers.

The Tigers set up their win with 10 goals to three by halftime, with Jake Aarts kicking three goals while Jason Castagna kicked two majors and claimed seven marks.

Mitch Wallis continued his good form in front of goal for the Bulldogs with three majors, while Laitham Vandermeer had two goals.

Playing in his 150th match, Bulldog Jackson Macrae was busy in a well-beaten team, leading the game with 37 disposals.

Adding to the Bulldogs' pain, they lost Matt Suckling in the opening term to a hamstring injury, creating a selection headache ahead of Monday's match against ladder-leading Port Adelaide.

The Tigers will be out to build on their performance on Tuesday when they play second-placed Brisbane at Metricon Stadium in the third of four games in 16 days for the reigning premiers.

