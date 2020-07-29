AAP AFL

Fyfe in, Walters to miss Dockers’ AFL game

By AAP Newswire

Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe's return from injury has been offset by losing fellow Dockers star Michael Walters for Sunday's AFL clash with Collingwood.

Fyfe has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury but he will be available to take on the Magpies at Optus Stadium.

The dual Brownlow medallist hobbled through the second-half of the Dockers' round six upset of St Kilda.

"Nat's had a really strong training progression over the past couple of weeks," Dockers high performance manager Jason Weber said.

"He had an excellent session with the group (on Wednesday) and he'll be available for main training on Friday."

But Fremantle's lengthy injury list isn't letting up yet, with Walters pulling up sore following the Dockers' 32-point loss to Geelong on Monday night.

Walters, an electric midfield-forward, is clearly Fremantle's second-best player behind Fyfe.

Defender Brennan Cox is in line to face Collingwood after recovering from a hip injury.

Veteran midfielder Stephen Hill (abductor) will miss at least one more game.

Key forward Jesse Hogan (calf), young gun Sam Sturt (ankle) and Stefan Giro (ankle) could be back for the Dockers' round 11 match against Hawthorn.

