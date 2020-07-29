AAP AFL

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne - AAP

The round-11 AFL clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne has been moved to Adelaide Oval.

The Kangaroos and Demons were originally scheduled to play on Sunday August 9 at Hobart's Blundstone Arena but that venue was ruled out after Tasmania elected not to open its border to Queensland.

Melbourne play the Crows at Adelaide Oval on August 5 and will remain in South Australia in the lead-up to their game four days later against the Kangaroos.

The Demons are the designated "home" team for the round-11 match.

North Melbourne are scheduled to play Brisbane at Blundstone Arena in round 12 and, at this stage, that fixture has not been moved.

Meanwhile, the round-12 game between Geelong and Port Adelaide on Friday August 14 has been moved from the Gabba to Metricon Stadium.

The move is to protect the Gabba's turf, given there are three other games at the venue in round 12.

REVISED AFL FIXTURES (all times AEST):

* ROUND 11:

Sunday, August 9

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 6:10pm

* ROUND 12:

Friday, August 14

Geelong v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 7:50pm.

