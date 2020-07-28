AAP AFL

Eagles’ Yeo found not guilty of striking

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Elliot Yeo - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast star Elliot Yeo is free to play in Saturday night's AFL clash with Geelong after having his striking charge overturned at the tribunal.

The Eagles challenged Yeo's one-game suspension for striking Collingwood's Rupert Wills during the third quarter of Sunday's thumping 66-point win against the Magpies at Optus Stadium.

West Coast's legal counsel David Grace argued the contact was negligible and didn't warrant a reportable offence and, after a lengthy deliberation, the tribunal found him not guilty.

The premiership utility's strike was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Yeo told the tribunal he was attempting to push Wills away so he could focus on the nearby stoppage.

He admitted he may have have brushed the Magpies player in the neck after looking to push his chest, but believed any contact was minimal with Wills playing out the match.

AFL's legal counsel Jeff Gleeson argued it was "inherently dangerous" for Yeo to strike Wills the way he did and serious injury could have been caused.

The 26-year-old - a dual All-Australian and two-time club best-and-fairest winner - has missed just one match since the start of 2018.

Yeo has gradually built form this season and was one of West Coast's best players against Collingwood in a win that rocketed the Eagles up to fifth on the ladder.

While Yeo will line-up against Geelong, the Cats will be missing an important player.

Veteran key forward Tom Hawkins is facing a one-game suspension for striking Fremantle's Luke Ryan in the Cats' 32-point win on Monday night.

The final quarter incident was graded as intentional, low impact and high contact.

It is Hawkins' seventh game lost to suspension in less than five years after missing last year's preliminary final loss for a striking charge.

Latest articles

News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital. Speaking on ABC Goulburn Murray’s Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s elderly play ukuleles to fight COVID-19 blues

Shepparton’s older folk have been taking up the ukulele during the coronavirus pandemic, learning through weekly Zoom meetings run by Goulburn Valley U3A. Every week since April, a small but dedicated group of 60 to 80-year-olds — many of whom...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Unveil your inner beauty at Chocolate Lily Creations

The chocolate lily is a flower which shines radiantly through the most adverse conditions. For Caroline French, this simple but powerful analogy has stuck with her for 20 years, and forms the underlying message behind her new business launched on...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire
AFL

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire