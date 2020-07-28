Swans mull Rampe, Hayward selection calls

Sydney youngsters Lewis Melican and Will Hayward could both return from injury in Saturday's AFL clash at the Gabba, where Dane Rampe intends to tackle St Kilda despite a broken hand.

The Swans' season of injury woe continued in their win over Hawthorn at the SCG, where co-captain Rampe was best on ground despite suffering a painful setback in the second quarter.

The good news for the injury-riddled club is that Rampe, who underwent surgery on Monday, remains in the mix to face the Saints.

"We'll be guided by medical advice, how it pulls up. We'll have to wait and see," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"We saw him play the rest of the game (after breaking his hand) and play sensationally.

"Sometimes you can come back from those fairly quickly. We saw Tom Lynch came back from a broken hand and played the next week, so it's not completely unusual."

Thursday's training session will help the Swans' medicos decide whether their reigning best-and-fairest winner is ready to take part in the annual Pride Game.

Defender Melican (groin), forward Hayward (knee) and untried ruckman Joel Amartey (groin) will also seek to prove their fitness later this week.

Hayward has only missed one game and could be rushed back into the AFL side, but Longmire declared he would take no risks with the 21-year-old.

"Will was really keen to play last week. I'm sure he will be really keen to play this week," he said.

"But sometimes you have to take a precautionary path."

Longmire is unwilling to nominate a likely return date for Lance Franklin, but expects the four-time Coleman medallist will feature in this AFL season.

Franklin underwent knee surgery at the start of the year then tweaked his hamstring in May.

"He's still building. He's running, kicking, doing some of those smaller drills," Longmire said.

"We'll make sure he gets the work under his belt that he requires before he starts playing."

Meanwhile, the 2012 premiership coach sought to draw a line under Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson's critique of Tom Papley.

"I said what I said after the game ... I get on with concentrating on our boys," Longmire said.

"No (Clarkson hasn't given an apology). I wasn't expecting one."