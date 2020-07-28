AAP AFL

Blues lose McGovern, regain McKay

By AAP Newswire

Carlton star Mitch McGovern - AAP

Carlton will be without key forward Mitch McGovern in Friday's clash AFL with Hawthorn because of a hamstring injury.

But the bad news has been offset by the return of fellow tall Harry McKay from a minor knee issue.

McGovern felt a tight hamstring during the first half of last week's win over North Melbourne and will be sidelined for up to a fortnight.

"At half-time he came to us, he had a tight hamstring," Carlton fitness boss Andrew Russell said.

"It was a conservative call.

"Scans have shown he has got a very low-grade hamstring injury, which we think he'll probably miss 1-2 weeks with."

McKay missed one match with a knee injury sustained while training away from his teammates after a delay in receiving his COVID-19 test results.

There was no concern over his health, but the knee issue was just enough to keep him out of action against the Kangaroos.

"Harry probably missed out playing by one or two days," Russell said.

"He trained yesterday, he moved well.

"He'll train again on Wednesday and we expect him to be available to play this week."

Jack Silvagni has a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a fortnight.

Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps was listed with a chest injury on Tuesday after the bruising clash with North Melbourne but is available this week.

