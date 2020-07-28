AAP AFL

Red-hot Greene to tackle busy AFL schedule

By AAP Newswire

GWS Giants star Toby Greene may have game time managed - AAP

1 of 1

Leon Cameron concedes Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene may need to be managed again during a condensed AFL schedule in the coming weeks.

Greene has battled knee, shin and soft tissue complaints this year and was under a fitness cloud last week, but got up to produce a match-winning five-goal display against Richmond.

He has recovered well and is expected to complete the Giants' two full training sessions during an extended eight-day break leading into Sunday's meeting with Gold Coast.

But Greene has already missed two matches off short breaks this season and GWS coach Cameron is wary of a fixture that sees his side play its next three games in the space of 12 days.

"Hopefully it's smooth sailing from here and best-case scenario he pumps out nine games in a row," Cameron said.

"Clearly the players that are really important to your structure and play a huge role, you're looking at closely.

"No doubt over the next three weeks we're going to have some big decisions to make on players on how they've pulled up and can they (keep backing up).

"It's not just the first five-day break, it's then the second or the third that you might be playing."

The Giants sit 12th on the ladder with a 4-4 record and the fight for a top-eight spot presents Cameron with another hurdle as he attempts to manage players' workloads.

"It makes it easier if you're in a far greater position and you've got more wins on the board because you can probably afford to rest a player a bit more," Cameron said.

"But we're under no illusions that we've got to play our best footy on Sunday against the Suns because they're playing some great footy."

Cameron was pleased with some signs of improvement against Richmond but said the Giants still needed to tidy up some areas of their game.

Ball movement and locking the ball in the forward half are key focus areas this week.

"Right now we're putting our backs under the pump too much and we're defending quite well, but somewhere along the line the dam wall breaks," Cameron said.

Speedster Zac Williams and Adam Kennedy have been cleared to return from hamstring injuries against Gold Coast.

Ruckman Shane Mumford is also available and Callan Ward faces a test on his injured knee.

Sam Reid faces another few weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Latest articles

Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO — Australian E-Racing Organisation — which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

PHOTOS | Midweek ladies tennis round two

Shepparton and District Ladies Midweek Tennis Association is back under way with the second rounds of play taking place on Tuesday and Thursday. News photographer Megan Fisher headed down and checked out the action when Shepparton Lawn took on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVHA - round two action

The “Smurf Turf” got another good workout on Saturday as Goulburn Valley Hockey Association action moved into round two. Juniors across the three grades once again relished the opportunity to be playing sport, while there were plenty of...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire
AFL

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire