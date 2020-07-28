AAP AFL

Beveridge’s Dogs keen for Tigers AFL test

Western Bulldogs - AAP

Coach Luke Beveridge believes his Western Bulldogs will get an indication of where they sit in the AFL pecking order when they face Richmond on Wednesday night at Metricon Stadium.

The sixth-placed Dogs have won two games on the bounce and are two points ahead of Richmond, who are coming off a tough loss to GWS.

"(Richmond are) a lot like us, they're trying to find their position in the competition - (we're beyond) the half-way mark now and we go over the equator now," Beveridge told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's the ninth game with eight to go and the fact that we only play everyone once means that in the context of the season, you're not quite sure where you sit and there's a fair logjam for positions in the higher end of the ladder.

"So (they're) like us, I think we're just trying to work out where we sit, who we are, who we can beat, where we belong and ultimately, whether we're a chance to make it at the end and there's still a lot of uncertainty attached to that, I think for both teams."

The Bulldogs and Tigers face the new prospect of playing mid-week football and Beveridge said the congested fixture meant the limited training schedule had largely been recovery and game focused.

Beveridge hailed his "magnificent" defence and expected his backline and midfield groups to remain relatively consistent but said there was still room to move when it came to settling on a forward line mix.

Sam Lloyd is in contention for a call-up after successfully returning from a broken collarbone via scratch matches.

The Bulldogs' depth has been further tested with Tory Dickson (quad) and Josh Schache (concussion) injured in a scratch match while Cal Porter is unavailable after a hit to the shoulder on debut.

Bailey Dale (ankle) remains sidelined.

Lachie Hunter won't return against Richmond as he continues to deal with personal issues but Beveridge expected the winger to be back in coming games.

