Hawkins kicks three as Cats beat Dockers

Geelong have held Fremantle goalless for almost three quarters on the way to a 32-point AFL win at a wet and slippery Optus Stadium.

The Dockers didn't score their first goal until the dying minutes of the third quarter of Monday night's match, with Geelong pulling away in the final term to post the 6.12 (48) to 2.4 (16) win in front of 20,251 fans.

Fremantle's final total only narrowly surpassed the club-low 1.7 (13) they posted in a 117-point loss to Adelaide in 2009.

They wouldn't have got there if it wasn't for Caleb Serong's goal from the boundary with just one minute remaining in the match.

The result lifted Geelong (5-3) up to third on the ladder, while the Dockers (2-6) are 16th.

Geelong forward Tom Hawkins finished with three goals, including two in the final term to kill off Fremantle for good.

Cats midfielder Cam Guthrie (30 disposals, eight clearances) and Mark Blicavs (24 hitouts, 19 disposals, eight clearances) were also crucial in the win.

"It was hard work for both teams. Hard game to umpire too. It was hard for everyone," Geelong coach Chris Scott said.

"We said at half-time that it was probably the team that cleaned up their mistakes the best (that would win)."

Fremantle midfielder Serong (22 disposals) kept star Cat Patrick Dangerfield to 18 possessions.

Veteran Michael Walters limped off late with what Dockers coach Justin Longmuir hopes is just cramp, but it could be a hamstring issue.

Fremantle suffered a big blow before the match when Brennan Cox was ruled out with hip soreness, leaving them without their best four key defenders.

The Dockers were dealt more bad luck when midfielder Darcy Tucker tore his right hamstring after just three minutes.

"Clearly Geelong handled the conditions better," Longmuir said.

"In that second quarter we lost all structure forward of the ball. We had a lot of players that were trying, it's just that they had more players across the field that were harder and tougher for longer."

Geelong won the inside 50m count 14-5 in the second quarter, but their only goal came courtesy of a Mitch Duncan soccer in the goal square.

The AFL's goal review system had a say in both goals in the third term.

Hawkins was deemed to have gotten a toe nail to the ball just centimetres before the goalline.

And Fremantle finally got on the board when the review system overturned the behind that the goal umpire was going to award for Matt Taberner's 40m set shot.

Remarkably, the Dockers were just 18 points down after Taberner's goal, but Hawkins sealed victory with two goals in the final term.

Geelong won the inside 50m count 47-27 for the match, and clearances 40-31.