Eagles’ Yeo, Lions’ McStay facing AFL bans

Brisbane key forward Daniel McStay has been hit with a two-match AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact with Melbourne's Neville Jetta.

Match review officer Michael Christian has graded the incident as careless, high impact and high contact.

The 25-year-old swingman made contact with Jetta during the second quarter of the Lions' thrilling four-point win against the Demons on Sunday night.

McStay chose to bump Jetta, instead of tackle, with the Demons defender going off the ground, before returning to play out the match at Metricon Stadium.

"In terms of the impact grading, a range of things were taken into account, including the visual look of the incident," Christian told reporters.

"Taking into account the medical report, the impact on the player and also applying potential to cause, it was thought the most appropriate grading was high."

West Coast star Elliot Yeo and Essendon's Kyle Langford have also been slapped with AFL bans.

Yeo can accept a one-match sanction by pleading guilty to striking Collingwood's Rupert Willis in the Eagles' thumping 66-point win on Sunday.

Langford can accept a one-game ban for making forceful front-on contact against Adelaide's Shane McAdam.

The incident during the second quarter of Sunday's clash at the Adelaide Oval was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

In other MRO news, Essendon star Zach Merrett, West Coast's Dom Sheed and Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett were all fined.

Match-day reports against Essendon's Jacob Townsend and Adelaide's Matt Crouch were thrown out by Christian.

"This was an interesting one. Both players came together, grabbed each other's jumpers," Christian said.

"In terms of trying to identify what action actually did occur, I didn't believe there was a headbutting motion from either player."