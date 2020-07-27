GWS duo Williams, Ward set for AFL return

In-demand speedster Zac Williams and former co-captain Callan Ward, who has made a remarkable recovery from his knee injury, could both return for GWS in Sunday's AFL clash with Gold Coast.

Williams hasn't played since tweaking his hamstring in the Giants' win over Collingwood on June 26.

Ward suffered his setback in a loss to Port Adelaide on July 12, with GWS initially predicting the hard-nosed midfielder would spend between four and six weeks on the sidelines.

The two stars are among the first picked in a full-strength GWS side and their inclusion would further boost morale at the club after a gutsy win over Richmond.

"Both should be available for selection, which is great," Giants football manager Jason McCartney told AAP.

"On top of that, Adam Kennedy will return via our match sim game against the Swans on Friday.

"It'll be a conversation at match committee (whether Williams and Ward return in round nine or play a scratch match).

"Callan is well and truly ahead of schedule. He's an absolute pro, it doesn't surprise us."

Williams, who has been restricted to three games in 2020 because of injuries, is yet to sign a contract extension with the Giants and his future remains a topic of much speculation.

A league-wide contract freeze was recently lifted, prompting fresh reports a salary-cap squeeze could result in the GWS academy product taking up a big-money offer elsewhere.

"It doesn't stress us," McCartney said.

"The funny part about this is the only thing you couldn't do (during the freeze) is actually register a contract with the AFL. You can talk as much as you like.

"We'll keep working through it.

"We desperately want to keep him. He's high quality and important to our team, but the reality is the most important thing for us at the moment is this season ... that's the way we've always approached it (contract talks) and we've got a pretty good track record."

Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene and Lachie Whitfield are all at the early stages of long-term deals at the Giants, while Jeremy Cameron is fully expected to recommit this year.

The quartet have all been courted by other clubs.

"The reality is you're not a very good list manager if you're not asking the question of high-quality players out of contract. We kind of expect it," McCartney said.

"We do it pretty well. You just have to keep focusing on the now."

Last year's grand finalists are 12th on the ladder with a 4-4 record.

"We've got a bit of work to do. We're not where we'd like to be," McCartney said.