Lynch tips Riewoldt AFL revival

Tom Lynch has leapt to Jack Riewoldt's defence, predicting his out-of-form Richmond premiership teammate isn't far off a big performance.

Key forwards have largely struggled to dominate games as teams have tightened up defensively during the shortened quarters that are in play for the 2020 season.

Riewoldt, who averages 2.4 goals a game across his career, has managed one goal in each of his past five outings and only five in seven matches since the season restart.

The 31-year-old three-time Coleman Medal winner is also averaging just eight disposals this year - his lowest number since his debut season in 2007.

It has prompted criticism from some prominent past players in the media ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium.

"In terms of playing a role, Jack's giving us a great contest and he's been outnumbered," Lynch said.

"He hasn't had a lot of one-on-ones that you sort of dine on as a key forward.

"To be honest, I'm not sure the commentary around Jack is correct.

"He's doing his bit for the team and like a lot of us, we'd obviously like to be playing better.

"Jack's been working into the year and he's a proven champion of the game, so I'm sure he'll have a big game around the corner."

Lynch has managed just two goals in three appearances since undergoing minor hand surgery this month and was held goalless in last Friday's 12-point defeat to Greater Western Sydney.

He said the hand was not causing him any issues, conceding he is "just out of touch at the moment", - but admitted it had been a tough year for key forwards across the competition.

Some clubs have bemoaned poor "connection" with their forwards and strict limitations around training during the COVID-19 pandemic have restricted their ability to work on that area of their play.

"I don't know if it's flooding tactics, but when it's slow play there's always been numbers inside 50," Lynch said.

"I don't think it's a major change this year, I just think key forwards aren't playing that well and the shorter quarters might be affecting it a little bit.

"We can help by getting that connection better inside 50.

"Offence is the one that takes more time to get up and going rather the defence, which is a lot more about intent."

Lynch confirmed key defender David Astbury (knee) will miss at least one more match as the Tigers battle a personnel crisis, but captain Trent Cotchin will return from a hamstring injury against the Bulldogs.