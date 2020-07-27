AAP AFL

Swans’ Rampe to have hand surgery

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's Dane Rampe - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney are reeling from yet another injury to a key AFL player after Dane Rampe was booked in for hand surgery.

However, the Swans are hopeful their co-captain could play on Saturday.

Rampe broke his hand in the second quarter of the Swans' seven-point win over Hawthorn, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The key defender was clearly bothered by the injury but played through the pain to be one of the Swans' best at the SCG.

Scans have since revealed a fracture but the Swans believe Rampe remains a chance to face St Kilda at the Gabba this weekend.

Rampe's desperate defending and incisive kicking helped Sydney seize control of their clash with Hawthorn in the third term.

"Rampe was sensational," Swans coach John Longmire said after the victory, praising the 30-year-old's leadership.

"He played really well. He's tough. He's just a good player; he competes hard and he kept going."

The injury-riddled Swans can ill afford to lose the 2016 All-Australian backman.

Lance Franklin, Josh Kennedy and Isaac Heeney headline a long injury list with Longmore forced to field and incredibly young side during the past month.

Latest articles

News

Cash balance restored

Federation Council’s indication back in April of an improved council cash balance has been realized. In her report for council’s latest monthly meeting, on June 23, director corporate and community services Jo Shannon advised that council’s...

Robert Muir
News

Wahgunyah residents get reprieve

Local residents living in Wahgunyah have been granted an exemption to travel into Corowa for essential goods and services under the new cross border-permit zone which takes effect today. The new exemption will allow those living in certain remote...

Corowa Free Press
News

Scholarship recipient thanks Rotary

Last week the recipient of the Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Hughes, talked to the Rotary Club of Corowa about how this scholarship would help her in obtaining her degree. The Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of long time...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than it ever has been.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies reveal soft AFL underbelly: Buckley

West Coast AFL forward Josh Kennedy has booted seven goals for the Eagles who have come from 20 points down to beat Collingwood by 66 points in Perth.

AAP Newswire