Papley backed to brush off Clarkson barb

Sydney have laughed off Alastair Clarkson's stunning critique of Tom Papley, with teammate Nick Blakey suggesting it won't have any impact on the small forward nor his career-best AFL form.

Papley booted four goals in the Swans' seven-point win over Hawthorn at the SCG, helping snap a four-game losing streak.

Hawks coach Clarkson, making it clear he disagreed with an umpiring decision that led to Papley's second goal, told reporters the Coleman medal leader "milks a free kick as good as anyone in the competition".

Papley responded by commenting 'LOL' (laugh out loud) on a social post that featured Clarkson's quote.

"We forwarded it onto Paps and had a laugh," Blakey told AAP.

"It was funny at the time.

"But as a playing group we don't really think too much about that.

"It definitely won't have any impact on how he plays his football. He'll keep doing what he has been doing lately, it's working for him."

Papley requested a trade to Carlton after topping the Swans' goal-kicking list in 2019, but the clubs failed to broker a deal.

The 24-year-old has since taking his game to another level, regularly excelling in the injury-enforced absence of Lance Franklin.

"He's been on fire," Blakey said.

"He's in career-best form and doing exactly what our coaches want him to do.

"The energy he brings to our team is great. Whether he's kicking goals or not, he's getting after the opposition."

Meanwhile, Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe underwent surgery to repair a broken hand on Monday after suffering the injury in Saturday's second quarter.

Rampe played through the pain to be best on ground against Hawthorn.

The Swans are hopeful the key defender, their reigning best and fairest, could yet be cleared to tackle St Kilda at the Gabba on Saturday.

"We didn't know during the game that he'd broken his hand ... it's an amazing effort. It sums him up as a player, he's tough as," Blakey said.

"We had a meeting this afternoon and that was brought up ... it's inspirational for him to put his hand up to play against the Saints.

"He's a sensational player and leader."

The Swans' injury list is already incredibly long and headed by superstars Franklin, Josh Kennedy and Isaac Heeney.

Blakey noted Sydney's youngsters would gain a lot of confidence from a breakthrough victory.

"It's been tough, but not because of the injuries. We've still had players on the park who can win us games," the 20-year-old said.

"It's been frustrating, hopefully last week will start the ball rolling."