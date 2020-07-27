AAP AFL

McGovern, Pendlebury AFL injury doubts

By AAP Newswire

Jeremy McGovern of the Eagles. - AAP

Star West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern and Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury will face a series of fitness tests this week after being late withdrawals from Sunday's AFL clash at Optus Stadium.

McGovern was ruled out of the match with a thumb injury he picked up against the Dockers a week earlier.

Pendlebury was scratched five minutes before the opening bounce after experiencing quad tightness during the warm-up.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said Pendlebury had struggled with back tightness during the week, and would potentially need scans on his quad ahead of Sunday's clash with Fremantle in Perth.

"He knows his body really well and felt like he wasn't going to be able to kick ... he was concerned about really doing some damage to his quad," Buckley said after his side's 66-point loss to West Coast.

"He still hasn't been able to test it out.

"He just wasn't confident that he was going to be able to get through the game. And for a bloke who's played as much footy as he has, you've got to trust his call as much as the medical call."

The Magpies will be boosted by the return of vice-captain Steele Sidebottom, who has now served his four-match ban for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

West Coast are sweating on the fitness of McGovern ahead of Saturday night's clash with Geelong.

"It was difficult to play with that thumb - kick, mark, handball, spoiling," Simpson said.

"It was his right hand. We have to assess whether it is healed enough to play next (Saturday)."

Eagles forward Josh Kennedy was the hero against Collingwood with 7.0.

Most of his goals came from tight angles or long distances.

"He couldn't kick a goal during the week," Simpson said with a smile.

"His forward line coach said he couldn't hit the side of a barn during the week, but he looked good tonight.

"He's not in the side to kick seven goals ... he's at the back end of his career.

"He'll have days where he's going to have a really good look like he did today.

"Give him the praise, but don't get into him when he doesn't kick a goal."

West Coast are now premiership favourites following four straight wins, but Simpson wasn't reading much into it.

