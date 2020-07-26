AAP AFL

McGovern, Pendlebury out of AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Jeremy McGovern - AAP

Star West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern and Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury have been ruled out of Sunday's AFL clash at Optus Stadium.

McGovern was withdrawn well before the bounce with a thumb injury, replaced by Josh Rotham.

Pendlebury was all set to play, but withdrew after feeling quad tightness during the warm-up.

He was replaced by Atu Bosenavulagi, who was still warming up after the first bounce.

Eagles goalsneak Liam Ryan, who had been in doubt after his eight-year-old nephew died earlier in the week, decided to play.

