AAP AFL

Umpires more confusing than ever: Hinkley

By AAP Newswire

Hinckley - AAP

1 of 1

Umpiring of the AFL is more confusing than ever, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says.

Hinkley has joined a chorus of coaches bewildered at how the competition is being umpired.

The Power coach says he's not "an umpire basher".

But he couldn't hold his tongue after Port's 29-point loss to St Kilda on Saturday night.

"There is absolutely no doubt that it (umpiring) is more confusing today than it has ever been," Hinkley said.

Umpires were jeered from Adelaide Oval after an inconsistent display - but Hinkley said it wasn't their fault.

"The challenge with the umpiring is that it should not change from week to week," he said.

"That is confusing for everyone - players, for the umpires.

"The game shouldn't get adjusted from week to week. The rules are the rules, they don't need to change.

"We just need to umpire them consistently."

Hinkley said it was counter-productive having coaches and AFL chief Gillon McLachlan commenting on what umpiring interpretations should be.

"That's not the way the game should be," he said.

"And for umpires to have a week-to-week focus, their week-to-week focus shouldn't change from round one to round whatever we play.

"Their focus should be to umpire the rules as they are written and umpire them that way.

"Then everyone will become really clear with what to expect ... we play the game every week, we should play it with the same rules every week.

"I don't know that we need to make adjustments. We shouldn't behave like there is something that needs to be fixed every week."

Latest articles

News

Cobram-Barooga border leaders unite to get restrictions changed

CAMPASPE Shire and Murray River Council mayors and chief executives have joined forces in an unprecedented show of strength to convince the NSW Government to ease its latest tough border restrictions. Since the new public health orders came into...

Ivy Jensen
News

A day to remember for four new citizens in Cobram

Thursday signalled a new beginning for four Moira Shire residents. Hailing from different backgrounds, each arrived in Australia with a similar dream — a dream that came true last week. Muckatah’s Gunasegaran Nadarajah...

Liam Nash
News

Burglary spike is being addressed by Cobram police

A spate of burglaries targeting Cobram homes and businesses during the past few months has added to the steady increase in criminal activity in Moira Shire.

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs edge Suns in AFL arm-wrestle

The Western Bulldogs have edged a tight AFL match against Gold Coast, claiming a hard-fought five-point win over the Suns at a rainy Metricon Stadium.

AAP Newswire