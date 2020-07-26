AAP AFL

St Kilda’s Hannebery hurt again in AFL

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda midfielder Dan Hannebery has re-injured a hamstring and faces another lengthy stint on the AFL sidelines.

Hannebery again strained a hamstring while doing rehabilitation training on Saturday.

He missed St Kilda's stirring 29-point win against Port Adelaide and appears an unlikely starter for at least another month.

"It looks like it's going to be lengthy out," Saints coach Brett Ratten said.

"We're not sure if it's three, five, six (weeks) at the moment.

"He was really pushing for this week against Port but we said let's be safe - and he's re-injured it, which is a shame."

Hannebery's setback comes as the Saints move into prime position for a first finals appearance since 2011.

After downing Port, they sit third ahead of Sunday's matches - but coach Brett Ratten won't hear of ending their play-offs drought just yet.

"We're not talking finals," he said.

"We haven't played finals for such a long time.

"So what we need to do is take that (performance against Port as a bit of a blueprint about what we're capable of.

"And that's the challenge for any team. This season has thrown a lot of momentum swings in games.

"It's above the shoulders, I think that is where the game is and where the game is for us.

"Our consistency to produce that is going to be the challenge."

Ratten's charges produced a sensational last quarter to sink Port, booting five goals to none to bank a fifth win of the season.

The Saints meet 14th-placed Sydney in Brisbane next Saturday.

The following Thursday they play Gold Coast before fronting up the next Monday against Geelong, then a six-day break into a Sunday encounter with Essendon.

All looming matches are in Queensland.

