AAP AFL

Dees to embrace Petracca hype

By AAP Newswire

Christian Petracca - AAP

1 of 1

If Christian Petracca isn't the hottest player in the AFL right now, he's not far from it.

The powerful ball-winner has been at the forefront of Melbourne's revival as they chase a third straight win for the first time in almost two years when they take on Brisbane on Sunday.

Petracca is fuelling expectation as he surges into Brownlow Medal reckoning, and coach Simon Goodwin's message to his star utility is a simple one: Embrace the hype.

"He's a terrific player and he's worked incredibly hard on his game," Goodwin said.

"That doesn't mean he can't get better and he is going to get better, and he's got some more challenges ahead as teams start to put a little bit more time into him.

"But Christian thrives off his ability to perform and ability to handle moments and he's just developed himself into an exceptional player."

Goodwin said Melbourne fans had not seen a more "dynamic" player in years and would reap the benefits from the 24-year-old's ability to push forward and run through the midfield.

"We've just got to embrace it as a footy club," Goodwin said.

"The noise, people see what they see, and they see someone that's pretty special in contest areas and ability to impact games.

"We're hoping that we'll see that for a long time to come."

Petracca averages 24.5 disposals and a goal per game this season and hasn't escaped Brisbane's eye ahead of the Metricon Stadium clash.

But Lions skipper Dayne Zorko is wary of Melbourne's entire on-ball division as his side prepares for life without first-choice ruckman Stefan Martin, who will miss up to eight weeks with a back injury.

It means back-up Oscar McInerney and inexperienced Archie Smith will share the monumental task of quelling the influence of three-time All-Australian Max Gawn.

"Gawn's in fantastic form but their midfielders have been fantastic as well," Zorko said.

"Petracca, (Jack) Viney, (Clayton) Oliver have all been able to find the ball over the past month, so it's not just focusing on Gawn.

"It's going to be a heavy part of what we can do to minimise his impact on the game, but their on-ballers have been superb.

"They're playing some really good football and we've got to be ready for everyone on the park because they're all in really good touch."

Melbourne have recalled former captain Nathan Jones to replace Aaron vandenBerg (cheekbone), but left out Tom McDonald and Adam Tomlinson as they strive to find the right team balance.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney’s Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly. But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you’re left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”. My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

No has-Benn, Cobram-Yarroweyah United’s appoints new coach

International experience and genuine wicket-taking ability are two assets Cobram-Yarroweyah United can expect to get out of newly appointed captain-coach Liam Benn. Joining United last season from Nuneaton in England, Benn started life in the Murray...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

AAP Newswire