Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon have suffered another injury blow, with Orazio Fantasia ruled out of Sunday's AFL clash with Adelaide.

Fantasia, who had been playing down back in recent weeks, suffered a suspected slight calf strain at training on Friday and has been replaced by defender Martin Gleeson.

The Bombers were already without Cale Hooker (calf) and had recalled Aaron Francis while dropping ruckman Andrew Phillips for Tom Bellchambers.

Adelaide will be without youngster Ned McHenry (managed) while Jake Kelly has been dropped, with Elliott Himmelberg and Lachie Murphy recalled.

Meanwhile Melbourne have resisted the urge to immediately recall Tom McDonald following his eye injury, leaving the key forward out of their 22 to face Brisbane on Sunday.

The Demons have recalled former captain Nathan Jones to replace Aaron vandenBerg (cheekbone), with McDonald and former Giant Adam Tomlinson among their emergencies.

Fremantle will be without winger Stephen Hill (adductor strain) for Monday's game at Optus Stadium, while Geelong have named Mitch Duncan and Tom Stewart to return from injury.

The Cats have listed eight inclusions in their extended squad and will have to make at least four changes to cover the loss of injured trio Joel Selwood, Luke Dahlhaus and Jordan Clark, along with Gary Ablett, who recently returned to Victoria.

With Jordan De Goey and Travis Varcoe injured, Collingwood have called on Darcy Cameron, Josh Thomas and Matt Scharenberg to face West Coast on Sunday, while dropping Atu Bosenavulagi.

The Eagles opted for one change, with Luke Shuey returning from a hamstring injury and replacing the injured Brendon Ah Chee.

Liam Ryan has been named in the Eagles' squad but on Thursday coach Adam Simpson said he was uncertain whether the forward would play following the death of his eight-year-old nephew on Wednesday.

