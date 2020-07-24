AAP AFL

AFL game in Tassie can’t go ahead: Premier

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Demons against North Melbourne Kangaroos in AFL. - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL will be forced to rejig its fixture again with Tasmania to keep its borders closed to people travelling from Queensland.

Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein confirmed the round-11 game between North Melbourne and Melbourne will not be able to take place on August 9 at Hobart's Blundstone Arena.

Gutwein did not address the Kangaroos' planned clash with Brisbane in the Tasmanian capital on August 15, but that match is also likely to be moved to another state.

Most of Victoria's 10 clubs are temporarily based in Queensland, alongside the Brisbane and Gold Coast teams.

"The decision that has been arrived at is that for North Melbourne and Melbourne supporters, unfortunately, they won't be playing here on the ninth of August," Gutwein told reporters.

"We will not do anything that we believe will put the health of Tasmanians at risk. In terms of the AFL, that is the least of my considerations.

"I would hope that AFL could be played here later in the year but that will largely be dependent upon the circumstances of the states where the teams are based."

The Kangaroos and Hawthorn are contracted to play games in Tasmania this year.

North Melbourne chief executive Ben Amarfio said the club would adapt to any changes the AFL needed to make.

"We will work with the AFL to reschedule any affected games to Queensland and we will obviously endeavour to secure replacement games in Hobart when the borders re-open to Queensland," he said.

The AFL is unlikely to confirm any fixture changes on Friday.

Gutwein said Tasmania would have "safe travel bubbles' with Western Australia, South Australia and Northern Territory from August 7.

Tasmania will not open its borders to people from Queensland or New South Wales until at least August 14, with the situation to be reassessed next month.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

Bingo and Bluey pop up in Tongala

A TONGALA family has received an overwhelming response from across Victoria after posting its hay bale rendition of the hit ABC series Bluey on social media.

Jared Prestwidge
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

AAP Newswire