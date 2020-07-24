AAP AFL

Cairns set to host AFL teams, games

By AAP Newswire

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed at least two clubs will relocate to a hub in Cairns, with three or more games to be played at Cazaly's Stadium.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the move on Friday morning, with the league boss confirming the Far North Queensland city will become the competition's latest hub on 3AW.

"I'm pretty confident it's going to be two clubs going to Cairns, it may be more, but my best understanding is it will be two clubs," McLachlan said.

"I think a couple of clubs will go there for three to four weeks.

"It's a great football area, we've got a good venue up there and we've got an opportunity to promote football in the region ... to take the game to people up there.

"It's a good opportunity."

The AFL have released the fixture up until round 12, with the Cairns games likely to happen early in the next block of fixtures.

Western Bulldogs, Richmond, North Melbourne and Gold Coast have featured in home-and-away matches at the venue, with eight games played there between 2011 and 2018.

Former Sun Karmichael Hunt famously kicked a goal after the final siren at the ground in round 16 of the 2012 season to hand the Tigers a two-point loss.

"It will inject millions of dollars into the local economy and support jobs," Palaszczuk tweeted.

Victoria's worsening coronavirus situation forced the state's 10 AFL clubs to depart for interstate hubs in Perth, Sydney and Gold Coast after round five.

They will spend up to 10 weeks away as the AFL attempts to complete a compressed 17-round season.

