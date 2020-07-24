AAP AFL

Defender Brown departs Saints’ AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Brown. - AAP

St Kilda defender Nathan Brown has left the team's Queensland hub to return to Victoria for family reasons.

The 31-year-old made the decision on Thursday with support from the club.

"Nathan leaves the hub with the full support of everyone at St Kilda," Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"He is such a respected member of our team and the spiritual leader of the connection, culture and standards that we are building here at the Saints.

"The players and staff love 'the big fella' and we will miss him - but he has made the right call for him and his family, and we are very proud of him for that.

"At the end of the day, family comes first and for Nathan that means being at home in Victoria right now."

Brown has played 53 games for St Kilda since arriving at the end of 2016, but has not made a senior appearance this year.

The former Collingwood premiership defender does not have a contract in place for next season.

"At the right time, if Nathan has played his last game for the Saints then we will recognise his contribution appropriately," Lethlean said.

"But for the time being, we wish he and his family all the best."

The Saints take on ladder leaders Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

