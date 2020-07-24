Tight AFL finishes to benefit Blues: coach

Carlton coach David Teague expects his team to reap benefits from a series of tight contests that have led to some heart-stopping moments since the AFL season restart.

Four of the Blues' last six matches have been decided by less than a kick - for two wins and two losses - including an agonising after-the-siren defeat to Port Adelaide in round seven.

Teague said his players had bounced back well from that disappointment and were in a good headspace going into Saturday's meeting with North Melbourne at the Gabba.

"They're great learnings (close games) and the focus and attention really comes to those moments," Teague told reporters on Friday.

"That's the challenge for us as a group and we need to handle that.

"We showed signs throughout the year ... and it's continual learning.

"We want to keep getting better and being in these games.

"I'd love to be winning comfortably, but right now where our group's at, I think these games have been so valuable for us."

Teague has been buoyed by his players' effort in the close finishes and expects that attitude will continue if the North Melbourne clash goes down to the wire.

"I don't think you ever nail it every single time because the opposition are doing their best to stop you," he said.

"We've just got to make sure that the things we can control like decision making with the ball and in terms of our structures with the way that we set up defensively, we've got to make sure that's as good as (it can be).

"But if the opposition are too good and start winning contests against you then we have to give credit to them."

Teague has eased fears over Harry McKay after a delay in COVID-19 test results kept the key forward out of Thursday's training session.

McKay has since been given the all clear and is expected to complete the team's captain's run before Saturday's match.

Teague said there were no concerns over McKay's health and denied reports the 22-year-old had been battling a hamstring injury.

"He did a training session by himself once he got the results back that he was clear," Teague said.

"There was no problem there ... I'm not sure what had happened, to be totally honest, but he had no concerns with his health or anything like that."