Bulldog Hunter tipped for swift AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Lachie Hunter - AAP

Western Bulldogs winger Lachie Hunter is expected to make a swift return to the AFL after missing Thursday's win over Gold Coast due to personal reasons.

Hunter's absence didn't derail the Bulldogs in a hard-fought five-point win over the Suns at a rainy Metricon Stadium.

While Hunter is unavailable for an unspecified timeframe, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said he didn't believe the 25-year-old would be away from the field for too long.

"We'll keep monitoring how he's going. We've just got to look after him," Beveridge said.

"He'll come back into the side. I can't tell you when, but he'll be okay."

A 2016 premiership player, Hunter was fined and banned for four games after an alleged drink-driving incident in April during the coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria Police later charged Hunter for the April 16 incident when he allegedly crashed into four parked cars in Middle Park.

Hunter returned to the Bulldogs' line-up after his suspension and averaged 26.5 disposals in his two appearances against Carlton and Essendon.

"Lachie's had a bit to deal with and used up a lot of energy in finding his way back," Beveridge said.

"He had to have an extra month off than what everyone did during the hiatus. He just needed a spell this week."

The Bulldogs' fifth win in their past six matches has lifted them to third on the ladder though Beveridge is expecting further improvements ahead of the league's packed upcoming schedule.

"We're playing a lot of teams in the eight, which is good. We're looking forward to it," Beveridge said, with premiers Richmond their next opponents on Wednesday at Metricon Stadium.

"By the end of this sequence, we're hoping to be entrenched a bit higher than what we have been."

