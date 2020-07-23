AAP AFL

Bulldogs edge Suns in AFL arm-wrestle

By AAP Newswire

Bailey Smith of Western Bulldogs AFL team. - AAP

1 of 1

The Western Bulldogs have moved up to third on the AFL ladder after a gutsy five-point win over Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

On a rainy Thursday night, the Bulldogs held on to claim a 7.9 (51) to 6.10 (46) victory over the Suns, playing in a standalone fixture for the first time in the club's history.

The Bulldogs, playing without former vice-captain Lachie Hunter due to personal reasons, had seven different goalkickers as they claimed their fifth win from their past six matches.

The Suns fought hard, with Alex Sexton booting three majors, but just could not find the edge to get their noses in front with third-gamer Izak Rankine kicking four behind in the final quarter.

The match was an arm-wrestle throughout as both teams enjoyed periods of dominance but were unable to get away from their opponents.

The Dogs got off to a great start but after the Suns weathered an early barrage, two goals by Sexton put them ahead only for a late Tom Liberatore major to ensure the visitors had a two-point advantage at the first break.

It was the Suns turn to smash the Dogs in the second quarter and exciting first-year player Rankine kicked a sweet set shot but another late goal, this time to Patrick Lipinski, left the two-point margin unchanged at halftime.

The third term was a more even affair and it was reflected on the scoreboard as both teams kicked two goals each with the difference remaining at just two points heading into the final term.

Rankine missed a gettable shot early in the fourth quarter which was quickly punished by the Dogs as they pulled clear through back-to-back goals to Ed Richards and Lachlan Young.

The Dogs extended their lead to a game-high 14 points before the Suns struck back with a Ben Ainsworth goal.

Rankine then pulled down a great contested mark but could only kick his fourth behind of the final term, with the Dogs hanging on to claim the win.

Latest articles

National

Returning SA virus case prompts review

A new case of COVID-19 in South Australia has prompted a review of the number of essential workers allowed to travel to and from Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed net debt will hit a record $677.1 billion at the end of 2020/21, more than a third of the economy’s size.

AAP Newswire
National

Bid to stop Sydney BLM rally ‘invalid’

A judge being asked to consider stopping a Black Lives Matter rally says he’s very concerned by the NSW Police Commissioner’s comments on the matter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire