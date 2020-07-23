AAP AFL

Blues’ Kreuzer, Stocker leave Qld AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

Matthew Kreuzer - AAP

Veteran Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer has left the Blues' Queensland hub and will continue his injury rehabilitation back in Melbourne.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since Carlton's round-one loss to Richmond in March after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his foot.

The Blues hoped Kreuzer could recover in four months but he will likely struggle to play again during the home-and-away season.

Kreuzer missed seven games last year and 10 in 2018.

"Matthew Kreuzer has returned to Victoria to better assist his rehabilitation from foot surgery, in particular the ability to utilise the AlterG facilities at Ikon Park," the club said in a statement.

The Blues also confirmed promising young midfielder Liam Stocker has returned to Victoria for personal reasons.

Carlton have left the door open for the pair to head back to Queensland later in the season.

Stocker played five games in his debut season in 2019 but hasn't featured for the Blues since June last year.

