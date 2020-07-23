AAP AFL

Magpies star De Goey’s AFL season in doubt

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey might not return to the Magpies' team until the AFL finals after having finger surgery.

The dynamite forward suffered the injury to his right middle finger during the final stages of his five-goal best-on-ground performance against Geelong last Thursday.

Magpies football manager Geoff Walsh says De Goey is likely to miss at least two months.

With the AFL to jam the next four rounds after this weekend into a 20-day block, it places De Goey's potential comeback in the back-end of the season.

"He had surgery the morning after the game (and) was discharged from hospital the same day," Walsh said.

"Pretty significant injury, the flexor tendon. It will be a couple of months before we see Jordy back in action.

"It looked fairly innocuous but they are serious injuries. It will be a fair while before we see him back, unfortunately."

Last week's clash was De Goey's first game back after missing Collingwood's round-six win against Hawthorn at Giants Stadium.

The 24-year-old flew straight from Melbourne to Perth instead of joining his teammates in NSW after he was charged with indecent assault over an alleged incident from 2015.

The loss of De Goey is another major injury blow for the Magpies, who are also preparing to be without star defender Jeremy Howe (knee) for the rest of the season.

Two-time best-and-fairest winner Steele Sidebottom has one game left of a four-game suspension for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Veteran Travis Varcoe (rib) will miss Collingwood's blockbuster match against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

But in better news for the third-placed Magpies, injury-plagued big man Ben Reid is a chance to play his first game since last year's preliminary final after being included in an extended squad to face the Eagles.

Crafty forward Josh Thomas, onballer Brayden Sier, ruckman Darcy Cameron, defender Matt Scharenberg and former basketballer Jack Magden are all on an extended Collingwood bench.

But there is no room for Mason Cox after the American was a late exclusion against the Cats because the wet conditions didn't suit his style.

Latest articles

News

From Brazil to Echuca: Diego Pearce’s COVID-19 ordeal

DIEGO Pearce has never been more relieved to be back in his adopted home of Echuca. What was meant to be a happy holiday in his native Brazil to celebrate his birthday quickly became a draining three-month ordeal. As the coronavirus pandemic gripped...

Brayden May
News

Murrumbidgee Local Health District COVID-19 testing numbers double

COVID-19 testing numbers in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District have doubled in the past week.

Anna McGuinness
News

The taste of Texas right here in Echuca

YEE haw, the taste of Texas has ridden into town and you are welcome to have your fill. 1895 The Royal has transformed its upstairs space into a Texan steakhouse, complete with a brand new bar and total refurbishment. Pub co-owner Brandon Harpley...

Anna McGuinness

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire