Eagle Ryan in doubt for Pies after tragedy

West Coast forward Liam Ryan is dealing with a tragic death in the family and may not play against Collingwood at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

An eight-year-old boy died in Western Australia on Wednesday after being hit by a truck while riding his bike to school.

Ryan is related to the child and has been granted leave from the club.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson isn't sure whether the premiership forward will be available for selection against the Magpies.

"That will be his call. We'll see how he feels in the next couple of days and how he is mentally and physically," Simpson said.

"It's tragic news for everyone but to be connected to it - our heart goes out to Liam and his family.

"It's a private issue and he'll deal with that the best way he can, and we're here to support."

West Coast will welcome back skipper Luke Shuey (hamstring) but Brendon Ah Chee will miss with a back injury.

Collingwood will be without star forward Jordan De Goey, who is set to miss at least two months of action after undergoing surgery on his injured finger.

West Coast have won three games on the trot to shoot up to premiership favourites.

But those wins have come against sides sitting in the lower rungs of the ladder - Sydney, Adelaide, and Fremantle.

Third-placed Collingwood represents a litmus test for the Eagles and Simpson is looking forward to the challenge.

"I think it (our form) has been pretty consistent for three weeks but the opposition goes up a level," Simpson said.

"We're playing a hardened, experienced, talented side. That's the next step - to do it against a side who is possibly competing for a premiership.

"We'd like to think we're not too far away but we'll find out this week definitely with the way Collingwood play and how physical and contested the game will be and how well they are at defending.

"The challenge is in front of us but the boys are ready."