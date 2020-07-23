AAP AFL

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Cripps of Carlton against Hawthorn - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL has rescheduled the round nine clash between Carlton and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium from next Thursday to Friday.

The Blues and Hawks were due to play at 5.40pm AEST on Thursday, July 30, but will now play on Friday, giving both teams an extra day's rest after travelling to Perth from Queensland and NSW, respectively.

The teams then have the bye in round 10 to allow them to complete quarantine before they play West Coast and Fremantle in successive weeks.

"The change was made to afford Carlton and Hawthorn an extra day's break leading into their match, and then one less day break post that match where they have a longer lay-off due to quarantine in Western Australia," AFL general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

As a result, Essendon and Brisbane's clash at Metricon Stadium has been pushed back 20 minutes to 8.10pm to allow a broadcast double-header.

Melbourne's game against Port Adelaide at the Gabba is now the only game next Thursday and has been brought forward 20 minutes to 7.50pm.

RESCHEDULED ROUND 9 GAMES (ALL TIMES AEST)

Thursday, July 30

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.50pm

Friday, July 31

Carlton v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 5.40pm

Essendon v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm

Latest articles

AFL

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn’s game from Thursday to Friday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Busy AFL schedule suits Lions’ Zorko

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko has battled leg injuries this year but believes the impending jam-packed AFL schedule will help rather than hinder his sore body.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers careful with Cotchin in busy burst

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says hamstrung captain Trent Cotchin will be carefully managed throughout a burst of four AFL games in 16 consecutive days.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire