AAP AFL

Busy AFL schedule suits Lions’ Zorko

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Lions AFL player Dayne Zorko. - AAP

1 of 1

Dayne Zorko has struggled with injuries this year but the Brisbane captain believes the AFL's looming heavy schedule will actually do wonders for his sore achilles.

The Lions star plans to lead out his team in all four upcoming games across 14 days, starting with Sunday night's AFL clash with Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

The 31-year-old has missed two games this season with calf and achilles issues, and hobbled off before half-time in another one.

But Zorko is confident the condensed run of matches will be a blessing in disguise for his body.

"I was talking to our rehab coordinator and he said it should actually feel better because there's more load going through it," the four-time Lions best-and-fairest told reporters on Thursday.

"If we can manage it really well over this period, in the back end (of the season) it should be really good.

"It's no longer irritating, the achilles, so all that's left is tendonitis, which players play with all the time."

While there have been some concerns about how players' bodies will cope with the jam-packed schedule, the goal-kicking midfielder said the Lions cannot wait to be battling it out more often.

"If you were a kid and you got told you got to play four games in 14 days you'd be jumping over the moon, and I guess we're like that as well," he said.

Brisbane enter their 'away' match against the Demons on the Gold Coast sitting second on the ladder after an impressive win against GWS at Giants Stadium last Saturday.

