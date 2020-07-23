AAP AFL

Clarkson plays down focus on AFL future

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has played down speculation over his long-term future at the AFL club and rejected suggestions the Hawks need to consider a full rebuild.

With the Hawks 14th on the ladder after three consecutive losses, club president Jeff Kennett appeared to flag a parting with four-time premiership mentor Clarkson when his contract expires after 2022, before backing down on his comments in a letter to members a day later.

Clarkson on Thursday reaffirmed his plan to consider his future in two seasons' time.

"We've had that agreement for a long, long period of time - that we'll sit down at the appropriate time and see what the best thing is for the football club moving forward," Clarkson told reporters.

"At the time that I signed that contract it was with the view that the next time we sit down and assess what's best for the Hawthorn footy club will be the end of 2022 and that continues.

"All Jeff was doing is just stating what's already out there that everyone knew."

Clarkson emphasised the Hawks weren't planning a full "reboot" or focusing on going to the draft and would keep faith in their current planning.

He was confident Hawthorn could work their way out of their current "slump" and said he would back his senior players to get the job done - but was prepared to turn to youth if needed.

Hawthorn play Sydney - themselves on a four-game losing streak - on Saturday.

"We've been pleased with the injection of young talent that we've got in our group and at some point in time, they're going to get an opportunity to play," Clarkson said.

"We can't continue on losing like this - we're backing in our senior guys but at some point in time there needs to be a changing of the guard if the senior guys don't perform.

"But you've got to understand that this club and me personally and these players have got a pretty decorated history ... in terms of what they've contributed for our club - so they need to be backed in and given an opportunity to perform.

"But that will only go so far before we say we need to inject some more young talent into our group."

Jarman Impey will be in the mix to make his long-awaited return from a knee reconstruction against the Swans, while Jack Scrimshaw (ankle) is in contention but Jon Ceglar (toe) will have to prove his fitness.

Former Bomber Michael Hartley could make his club debut down back.

