Ex-Wallaby, All Black in Force team

Former Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Frisby and World Cup winner Richard Kahui will make their Western Force debuts in Saturday night's clash with the Brumbies in Sydney.

Frisby, who made five appearances for the Wallabies in 2016, has been named in the run-on side after joining the franchise earlier this month.

The 27-year-old replaces skipper Ian Prior, who injured his shoulder in last week's 31-24 loss to Queensland.

Former All Blacks lock Jeremy Thrush will captain the side in Prior's absence.

Frisby spent five seasons with the Reds and notched 66 Super Rugby caps before moving to the UK at the end of 2017.

Saturday's match will also see the Force unveil former All Blacks centre Kahui off the bench.

Kahui, who helped NZ win the 2011 World Cup, has spent the past seven seasons in Japan.

The 35-year-old adds vital class and experience to the Force's youthful line-up.

"It's not just his on-field exploits that we're excited about, as his insight and winning mentality are sure to prove invaluable for the entire team," Force director of rugby Matt Hodgson said.

"His knowledge of the game, defensive ability and the level of professionalism he brings to training will be huge for our season."

Inside centre Henry Taefu has replaced Nick Jooste in the starting line-up, while veteran prop Greg Holmes will miss several weeks with a broken thumb.

The Brumbies will be without exciting young five-eighth Noah Lolesio, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

But powerhouse winger Solomone Kata returns to the starting line-up in a big boost for the Brumbies.

Bayley Kuenzle has been named at flyhalf.

Wallabies prop Scott Sio starts for the first time in Super Rugby AU and will partner fellow Test players Allan Alaalatoa and Folau Fainga'a in the front three.

James Slipper has been named on the bench.

Western Force: Jack McGregor, Byron Ralston, Marcel Brache, Henry Taefu, Brad Lacey, Jono Lance, Nick Frisby, Brynard Stander, Tevin Ferris, Henry Stowers, Fergus Lee-Warner, Jeremy Thrush (capt), Kieran Longbottom, Feleti Kaitu'u, Angus Wagner. Res: Andrew Ready, Chris Heiberg, Tom Sheminant, Ollie Atkins, Ollie Callan, Jacob Abel, Richard Kahui, Kyle Godwin.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Solomone Kata, Tevita Kuridrani, Irae Simone, Tom Wright, Bayley Kuenzle, Joe Powell, Pete Samu, Will Miller, Rob Valetini, Nick Frost, Murray Douglas, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio. Res: Connal McInerney, Harry Lloyd, James Slipper, Ben Hyne, Lachlan McCaffrey, Issak Fines, Mack Hansen, Andy Muirhead.