Bulldogs’ Hunter to miss Suns AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Lachie Hunter of the Bulldogs - AAP

Western Bulldogs winger Lachie Hunter will miss Thursday's AFL game against Gold Coast for personal reasons.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs confirmed Hunter would be unavailable for AFL selection but did not put a time frame on his absence.

Hunter had played two AFL games since returning from a four-game suspension handed down by the Bulldogs in April for an alleged drink-driving incident during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Lachie Hunter is currently unavailable for selection due to personal reasons," the Bulldogs said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The club will continue to strongly support Lachie as he works through some personal challenges, with his health and wellbeing to be the priority focus."

In June, Hunter was charged by Victoria Police over the April 16 incident, when he allegedly crashed into four parked cars.

In the days after the incident, the Bulldogs handed Hunter a four-game ban and a $5000 fine, while he relinquished the club's vice-captaincy and stepped down from their leadership group.

The Bulldogs also gave Hunter suspended fines totalling a further $15,000 for "multiple other breaches" and said he would have to undertake mandatory alcohol education and counselling and a form of community service.

A 2016 premiership player, Hunter has played 131 games for the Bulldogs since making his debut in 2013.

He had averaged 26.5 disposals in his two AFL appearances against Carlton and Essendon after returning from suspension.

