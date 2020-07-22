AAP AFL

Can’t argue with Deledio critique: Cameron

By AAP Newswire

GWS coach Leon Cameron can't argue with former charge Brett Deledio's summary of the AFL team's struggles, declaring any player offended by the critique should do something about it in their grand final rematch.

The Giants were expected to be premiership contenders this year but, with 10 rounds remaining in the shortened season, sit 13th on the ladder.

Deledio, who retired at the end of 2019 because of recurring calf injuries, recently suggested the star-studded Giants were playing like "22 individuals" rather than a "collective team" when the heat was on.

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio disagreed with Deledio's assessment of GWS, who have lost four of six games since the end of the COVID-19 shutdown.

But Cameron, who expects Toby Greene will be cleared to return from injury in Friday night's clash with Richmond at Giants Stadium, believes the 275-game veteran made a "pretty good point".

"When push came to shove in the last two weeks we've probably gone away from these little things that matter the most," Cameron told reporters.

"You can't argue ... I don't think it was coming from a bad place, Brett spent three years up here.

"If people look at it as a stinging attack on their credibility or individualism on the footy field, then do something about it.

"When the pressure comes on Friday night we've got to make sure our concentration levels are at an all-time high ... doing the little things really, really well consistently has to be there. Because if it's not, someone will write another article next week."

Cameron, who is expected to sign a contract extension soon, added he wasn't worried about criticism of his own coaching but it was important to maintain some perspective after losing to ladder-leading Port Adelaide and second-placed Brisbane.

"That's the nature of the beast ... I know Clarko (Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson) copped it last week," he said.

"The greatest coach of all time had to finish up because they lost three in a row? I mean, please. We're easy targets, but equally we understand it comes with the role."

Former Adelaide ruckman Sam Jacobs could be recalled this week, but Cameron noted young rucks Kieren Briggs and Matt Flynn were also putting Shane Mumford under pressure.

Greene, who was sorely missed in the loss to the Lions, will tackle the Tigers provided he pulls up from Wednesday's session without any issues.

"He's a special player and we miss him dearly when he's not playing. But I'd hate to think when Toby Greene doesn't play that we drop dramatically because that would be really disappointing," Cameron said.

