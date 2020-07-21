AAP AFL

Calf injury sidelines Bombers’ Hooker

By AAP Newswire

Cale Hooker - AAP

1 of 1

Essendon will be without Cale Hooker up to four weeks due to a calf injury.

The key defender suffered a calf strain in Friday night's loss to the Western Bulldogs, with the Bombers listing his injury as a three-to-four week prospect.

"He actually sustained a cork to the other calf early in the match which he felt impeded his running mechanics and that overloaded the other calf that he injured," Essendon head of medical services David Rundle said.

"He won't be available to play this week and should resume running in the next 10-12 days."

Essendon will play five games over the next four weeks - and will be without Hooker for at least two of them.

Hooker, 31, has been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Adelaide and would be expected to miss the Bombers' round nine clash with Brisbane on July 31.

Essendon then play GWS on August 7, Gold Coast on August 12 and St Kilda on August 16.

Latest articles

News

Time for tolerance and a shared experience

When the sands shift under our feet, it’s time to stand together and hold on to something firm. As new rules are put in place to further restrict border movements, and as Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents move through the COVID-19 nightmare...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton business says JobKeeper extension is ‘bloody terrific’

Shepparton hospitality businesses have welcomed the extension of the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payment, labelling the news “bloody terrific”. On Tuesday the government announced the JobKeeper payment will be extended to March 2021 under new...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton man arrested for dangerous driving three days after being bailed

A Shepparton man has faced court for alleged dangerous driving, which police say placed the public “at risk of death” just three days after being released on bail. Troy Joachim, 23, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire