AAP AFL

Swans’ Sam Reid set for AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Sam Reid - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney expect Sam Reid to play in Saturday's AFL clash against Hawthorn in another boost to the Swans' depleted key position stocks.

While the luckless tall forward is likely to make his first appearance of the season, superstar veteran Lance Franklin still has a "fair way to go" in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Sydney have been hit harder than most by injuries to important players this year, relying heavily on small forward Tom Papley to kick goals.

Dynamic utility Issac Heeney and ruckman Sam Naismith's seasons are over, while co-captain Josh Kennedy will miss at least six weeks.

But Reid joining young tall Tom McCartin, who made a promising return last week following three games out with concussion, in the forward line would give the Swans extra belief of snapping a four-game losing streak.

They host an out-of-sorts Hawthorn, who have lost their last three matches, at the SCG.

Sydney coach John Longmire said the Swans need experienced players like Reid in a developing side.

"We only had two players who had played 150 games on the weekend and seven under 20," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We would like to surround them with more experience. If (Reid) trains this week and feels good he will be playing."

While Reid should line up for his first game since last August, the Swans are hesitant to speculate when their most electric player will be back.

"He's (Franklin) been wonderful help off the field; we would obviously like him to be on the field," Longmire said.

"He's still a number of weeks. It's something we have to get right, he's still got a fair way to go."

Defender Lewis Melican will likely be recalled following a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury, but doubt surrounds the fitness of Colin O'Riordan (hip), Will Hayward (knee) and George Hewett (back).

Latest articles

AFL

Docherty AFL milestone years in making

For the past two years Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty has pencilled in round eight for his 100th AFL game and he will finally reach the mark on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Swans’ Sam Reid set for AFL return

Sydney coach John Longmire says tall forward Sam Reid should play his first AFL game of the season this Saturday, but Lance Franklin remains a “fair way” off.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck, after notching 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013, has died at the age of 38.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire