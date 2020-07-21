Swans’ Sam Reid set for AFL return

Sydney expect Sam Reid to play in Saturday's AFL clash against Hawthorn in another boost to the Swans' depleted key position stocks.

While the luckless tall forward is likely to make his first appearance of the season, superstar veteran Lance Franklin still has a "fair way to go" in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Sydney have been hit harder than most by injuries to important players this year, relying heavily on small forward Tom Papley to kick goals.

Dynamic utility Issac Heeney and ruckman Sam Naismith's seasons are over, while co-captain Josh Kennedy will miss at least six weeks.

But Reid joining young tall Tom McCartin, who made a promising return last week following three games out with concussion, in the forward line would give the Swans extra belief of snapping a four-game losing streak.

They host an out-of-sorts Hawthorn, who have lost their last three matches, at the SCG.

Sydney coach John Longmire said the Swans need experienced players like Reid in a developing side.

"We only had two players who had played 150 games on the weekend and seven under 20," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We would like to surround them with more experience. If (Reid) trains this week and feels good he will be playing."

While Reid should line up for his first game since last August, the Swans are hesitant to speculate when their most electric player will be back.

"He's (Franklin) been wonderful help off the field; we would obviously like him to be on the field," Longmire said.

"He's still a number of weeks. It's something we have to get right, he's still got a fair way to go."

Defender Lewis Melican will likely be recalled following a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury, but doubt surrounds the fitness of Colin O'Riordan (hip), Will Hayward (knee) and George Hewett (back).