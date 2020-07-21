AAP AFL

It's not all doom and gloom: Crows coach

By AAP Newswire

Crows coach Matthew Nicks

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks reckons it's not all doom and gloom.

His Crows are on a club-record losing streak - 10 in a row, across two seasons.

His tenure as Adelaide coach has begun with seven consecutive losses - the club's worst start to a season since inception in 1991.

Nicks knows Adelaide's parochial fan base is frustrated.

And he can hear the pundits forecasting a wooden spoon; perhaps even a winless season.

"The outside noise is there," Nicks said after Adelaide's 23-point loss to St Kilda on Monday night.

"People are frustrated, because we want to win.

"Our supporters and our members, ultimately we are here to win, so there's disappointment.

"So I understand the frustration. We're frustrated as well."

But through a dark tunnel, Nicks sees some bright spots.

He's getting experience into a young crop featuring Chayce Jones, Fisher McAsey, Will Hamill, Ned McHenry, Andrew McPherson, Shane McAdam and Tyson Stengle.

"It is turning ... there are some positive signs, we are seeing some development through our younger group," Nicks said.

But Adelaide's experienced core is struggling.

"We are working on areas that aren't quite clicking at the moment with some of our older group, we're not hiding from that," Nicks said.

