AAP AFL

Crows hit AFL lows with loss to Saints

By AAP Newswire

Dean Kent - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide plunged to club-record depths with a 23-point AFL loss to St Kilda on Monday night.

The Saints were never headed in a commanding 12.6 (78) to 8.7 (55) triumph at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows have now lost seven games to open a season - their worst start since inception in 1991.

And Adelaide are now on the club's longest losing streak - nine consecutive defeats, across two seasons.

The Saints got their season ahead of the curve - four wins and three losses - after repelling a late surge.

Dan Butler (three goals) and Max King (two goals) were attacking threats, while midfielders Jack Steele (26 disposals, 13 clearances) and Zak Jones (20 disposals, six clearances) were superb.

And the Saints' defence was tight all night with youngsters Hunter Clark (14 disposals) and Ben Paton (16 touches) prominent.

Adelaide had few, if any, clear-cut winners - Reilly O'Brien (28 hitouts), acting captain Tom Dodee (10 marks) and Ben Keays (24 touches) battled gamely while Taylor Walker booted three goals and Shane McAdam kicked two.

St Kilda's Jones produced a powerhouse opening term to propel the visitors to a 3.2 to 1.2 quarter-time lead.

Jones' 10 first-term disposals featured five clearances - three from centre bounces - and three inside 50s, the last a lace-out pass to emerging spearhead King, who converted after the siren.

Adelaide's sole goal came from a dubious shepherding free kick to ex-skipper Walker.

He kicked another 15 seconds into the second term and when teammate Rory Laird, in his 150th AFL games, converted a set shot the Crows were just six points down.

But St Kilda then accelerated with three unanswered majors to create a 26-point break.

St Kilda led by 16 points at the last change and appeared safe when 22 up after Dean Kent goaled within a minute of the final term.

The Crows then rallied with majors to McAdam and Walker reducing their deficit to nine points with 10 minutes remaining and lifting the 18,173-strong crowd.

But the Saints responded with substance and in style, scoring three goals in a five-minute span to settle the result.

St Kilda return to Adelaide Oval next Saturday night to play ladder-leaders Port Adelaide but are likely to be without Josh Battle, who was ruled out by concussion in the second quarter.

Latest articles

National

Police warn of virus risk at planned rally

NSW Police boss Mick Fuller has urged the public not to join a Black Lives Matter rally planned for July 28 in Sydney in case it sparks another virus cluster.

AAP Newswire
National

Tas records first virus case in two months

Tasmania has recorded its first COVID-19 case in more than 60 days, a young woman who is being treated in Royal Hobart Hospital after returning from Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Treat virus masks like underwear: expert

Victorians are being urged to treat their face masks like underwear, changing them often and resisting picking at them in public, amid a rush for supplies.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pie De Goey returns for clash with Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey will return to AFL action in Thursday night’s clash with Geelong at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire