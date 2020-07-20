AAP AFL

Former AFL player Shane Tuck dead

By AAP Newswire

The AFL community is mourning the death of former Richmond player Shane Tuck, aged 38.

Tuck played 173 games for the Tigers before retiring in 2013 and was a life member of the club.

He died on Monday morning.

Richmond described Tuck as a courageous and brave player who was loved by his teammates, staff and fans off the field.

"We're incredibly saddened by the news of Shane's passing. He will be missed enormously by everyone," Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said.

"We send our deepest condolences to Shane's family and loved ones - his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

"Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field."

Richmond will pay tribute to Tuck by wearing black armbands during Friday night's match against Greater Western Sydney.

Shane Tuck and father Michael sit third on the list of most AFL/VFL games played by a father and son combination, with 599 between them.

Michael Tuck was the former individual games record holder with 426 appearances for Hawthorn.

The Hawks confirmed news of Shane's death, on behalf of the Tuck family, in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"On behalf of the Tuck family, the Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to inform the football community of the passing of Shane Tuck," the statement said.

"Shane passed away this morning at the age of 38.

"Hawthorn Football Club and the entire football community extend their deepest condolences to the Tuck family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time."

