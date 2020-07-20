AAP AFL

AFL games in Tassie not confirmed: Premier

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne AFL - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne will likely shift from the Gold Coast to Tasmania and host AFL games in Hobart when the state's borders reopen.

The 10 Victorian clubs are based in Perth or Queensland quarantine hubs, but the AFL has also floated matches being played in Tasmania and the Northern Territory during the coronavirus-affected season.

Tasmania's borders will remain closed until at least July 31 but state premier Peter Gutwein said discussions with the AFL had been "positive".

"Until there is a decision on our borders, we won't be allowing anybody in under special exemptions to play football," Gutwein told reporters on Monday.

"It's not guaranteed. Any games in the state will be dependent on where we arrive at it in terms of our borders and public health advice."

The Kangaroos, and Hawthorn, are contracted to play games in Tasmania this year.

Gutwein previously said the state government wasn't interested in hosting AFL games unless crowds are present.

Hobart's Blundstone Oval is now able to be at 25 per cent capacity, which would allow for up to 5000 spectators to attend matches.

"If, and when, are borders do open there is a desire from North Melbourne and Hawthorn to play games in this state," Gutwein said.

"The economic benefit will largely be felt at a local level in terms of modest crowd sizes.

"They (teams) would be paying for their hotels and their food and other services they provide."

None of the Kangaroos' opponents in Hobart have been confirmed but Brisbane and Gold Coast are likely contenders.

Suns football boss Jon Haines is aware the club is a candidate to play North down south.

"We're open to going anywhere. Tasmania's certainly been discussed," he said.

Latest articles

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Cobram-Barooga “border bubble” much smaller than first thought

Do you know if you’re inside the “border bubble”? The catch-phrase term “border bubble” is used to describe the area of leeway the NSW Government is giving to Murray River residents while the Victoria-NSW border remains...

Daneka Hill
News

Curly canine Coco brings calm to Cobram classrooms

School dog Coco takes her job seriously. Not even COVID-19 restrictions could keep the curly canine away from her adoring students at Cobram’s St Joseph’s Primary School. Deputy principal and Coco’s owner Sarah Iddles said during...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire
AFL

School boxing champ to attack AFL clash

With Toby Greene sidelined, junior boxing champion Jye Caldwell brings the aggression developed in the ring to GWS’ midfield for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pie De Goey returns for clash with Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey will return to AFL action in Thursday night’s clash with Geelong at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire