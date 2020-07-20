AAP AFL

AFL leaders: Port have plenty left to do

Tom Jonas has warned his Port Adelaide teammates against getting ahead of themselves after Sunday's post-siren win over Carlton at the Gabba sent them a game clear on top of the AFL ladder.

It seemed the Power had wasted their chance when three missed shots left them trailing by three points in the dying stages at the Gabba.

But Robbie Gray's mark and perfect set shot from 40m on the boundary line secured a gutsy come-from-behind triumph after Daniel Motlop (ankle) and Ryan Burton (quad) had been lost to injury.

"It was a real rollercoaster of emotions in that last five minutes but Robbie Gray, what a star," experienced defender Jonas said.

"When you're talking clutch players, there's no one else who you'd want with the ball in their hands.

"I thought it might've been a touch far out for him but given the occasion, he always comes to the party."

It was Port's second straight win, giving them a league-best 6-1 record ahead of Saturday night's meeting with St Kilda at Adelaide Oval.

"It's great to be 6-1 but there's still a lot of games to be played," Jonas said.

"It would be nice to go back home in front of our crowd and give them something to cheer about over the next few weeks."

Port Adelaide will receive a string of home fixtures in the coming rounds as payback for playing regular interstate matches during the early rounds after the season restart.

The South Australian government will allow a crowd of up to 50 per cent capacity of Adelaide Oval, with the Power set to have about 25,000 fans on hand against St Kilda.

"As much as we love the support it's about getting them into the game," Jonas said.

"They've had to be very patient this year and they've stood by us.

"We want to get back there and give them something good to watch."

Port Adelaide flew home from Brisbane on Sunday night and will assess the Motlop and Burton injuries early in the week.

