Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Max Gawn of Melbourne AFL, v Hawthorn. - AAP

Christian Petracca and Max Gawn have starred as Melbourne have notched successive wins for the first time in more than a year and increased Hawthorn's woes with a 43-point win over the Hawks.

Hawthorn kicked the first goal of Sunday's game at Giants Stadium, but the Dees slotted 12 of the next 15 on their way to a convincing 14.7 (91) to 7.6 (48) victory.

The Dees have now won successive games at Giants Stadium, having overcome the Suns last weekend, and kicked their highest score of the season for the second straight week.

Sam Weidman kicked three goals and there were two each from Kysaiah Pickett, Mitch Hannan and Bayley Fritsch.

The win lifts Melbourne to 11th place with 3-3, while the Hawks drop to 3-4.

In the early stages Hawthorn showed a willingness and intent to move the ball quicker and more directly than in their last two games, but it was short-lived.

Melbourne's pressure forced the Hawks into errors and they found it difficult to go forward, tallying just 11 inside-50s by halftime.

The Hawks started the second half with greater intensity, purpose and execution, kicking the first two goals.

But it proved a false dawn as Melbourne quickly reasserted themselves, kicking the last four goals of the quarter to lead by 42 at the final change.

They finished with 26 more contested possessions.

Petracca was at the heart of Melbourne's attack, racking up 29 touches, 16 contested possessions, five score assists and four clearances.

Gawn tallied 22 possessions, 16 of them contested, as well as 27 hitouts and six contested marks.

Jack Viney and Clayton Oliver also gave the Dees plenty of drive.

Hawthorn, who scored fewer than 50 points for the third straight game, lost forward Tim O'Brien with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Jack Gunston kicked three goals for the Hawks and Chad Wingard two.

