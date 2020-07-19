AAP AFL

Hinkley lauds ‘brave’ Port Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

Robbie Gray - AAP

Ken Hinkley has hailed undermanned Port Adelaide's courage and resilience after they prevailed over Carlton in one of the most entertaining games of the AFL season.

The Power were down two men and trailed by seven points after Daniel Motlop (ankle) and Ryan Burton (quad) were injured early in the last quarter under Sunday's warm Gabba sun.

But they fought back to snatch a thrilling 9.10 (64) to 9.6 (61) win when Robbie Gray slotted a tough shot from the boundary line after the siren.

It was the second time in two weeks Port had travelled on the morning of a game and emerged victorious, the wins sending them a game clear on top of the ladder.

"It was just incredibly brave," Hinkley said.

"Both teams started really well and then it became a real arm wrestle.

"But the way we fought it out as a footy team, there's just something about the team at the moment and the boys' belief in themselves and their resilience."

Gray was one of the culprits as Port missed three shots at goal in the dying stages against Carlton before stepping up to nail the most difficult attempt of them all.

He marked 40m from goal near the boundary before the siren went and the match-winning shot never looked like missing.

"He's just been such a great player for us as a footy club and me as a coach, and you never underestimate what the champs will do," Hinkley said.

"Normally the bigger the moment, the bigger they get.

"I've been lucky to be around a lot of great players and Rob fits in that category of players, I have no doubt about that.

"I don't know whether I thought he'd kick it, but I was bloody pleased he did."

The Power boast a 6-1 record with only Brisbane (5-2) in immediate striking distance as they prepare to host St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

