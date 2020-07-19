AAP AFL

Betts snares slice of AFL goal history

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Betts - AAP

1 of 1

Eddie Betts has grabbed a slice of goal-kicking history, becoming only the third player in AFL/VFL history to kick at least 300 goals at two separate clubs.

The 33-year-old pocket wizard joined goal-kicking champions Tony Lockett and Lance Franklin in achieving the feat.

Betts kicked one goal in the first half of Carlton's clash with Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday to take his Blues tally to the triple-century.

It has come in two stints at Carlton either side of six seasons at Adelaide, where he kicked 310 goals.

Betts gathered the ball at the base of a pack during the second quarter against Port Adelaide and feigned a left-foot shot to fake out an opponent before snapping a right-foot shot under pressure, all in lightning-quick time.

Lockett remains the competition's most prolific goal-kicker with 1360 all up for Sydney (462) and St Kilda (898).

Franklin sits seventh all-time with 364 for the Swans to date after booting 580 for Hawthorn.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Portelli hoping to Reign in July Sprint

Having ruled a line through Time To Reign’s recent failure at Rosehill, trainer Gary Portelli is confident the colt can rebound in the July Sprint.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne G1 races on radar for Behemoth

South Australian-trained sprinter-miler Behemoth is being prepared for a spring campaign with Group One handicaps in Melbourne among the target races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Irish St Leger, Ebor in mix for Red Verdon

Options at home and abroad will be considered for English stayer Red Verdon, a spring visitor to Melbourne during the past two years, after a return to form.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Blues upset Dogs to enter AFL top-eight

Carlton have kicked the biggest AFL score since round two after crushing the Western Bulldogs by 52 points in a free-flowing clash at Metricon Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL slammed over vaccination confusion

The AFLPA has raised concerns with the league over a requirement for Indigenous players to have a pneumococcal vaccination before entering a quarantine hub.

AAP Newswire